Azerbaijani film 'Taghiyev: Oil' screened in Tashkent
Cultural policy
- 14 November, 2025
- 18:23
A screening of the Azerbaijani feature film "Taghiyev: Oil" was held at the Panorama cinema in Tashkent. The film highlights the life and philanthropy of renowned Azerbaijani benefactor Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.
According to Report"s correspondent in Tashkent, Uzbekistan"s Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov attended the event.
The screening presented the audience with the story of Taghiyev"s rise as one of Azerbaijan"s first oil magnates, his major contributions to education, culture and social development, as well as the broader historical context of the late 19th and early 20th centuries in Azerbaijan.
Latest News
18:43
Photo
Azerbaijan, ADB discuss next phase of urban transport network expansionInfrastructure
18:31
Police operation under way at Paris's Gare Montparnasse, station evacuatedOther countries
18:23
Photo
Azerbaijani film 'Taghiyev: Oil' screened in TashkentCultural policy
18:14
Marijana Kovačević: EU seeks to strengthen relations with AzerbaijanForeign policy
18:11
EU, Armenia discuss issue of unblocking regional transport linksRegion
18:07
Zelenskyy thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistanceForeign policy
17:50
Ilham Aliyev, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discuss missile strike on Azerbaijan's Embassy in KyivForeign policy
17:47
Photo
Preliminary agreement reached to establish Turkic Auditors CouncilFinance
17:35