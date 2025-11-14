Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijani film 'Taghiyev: Oil' screened in Tashkent

    Cultural policy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 18:23
    Azerbaijani film 'Taghiyev: Oil' screened in Tashkent

    A screening of the Azerbaijani feature film "Taghiyev: Oil" was held at the Panorama cinema in Tashkent. The film highlights the life and philanthropy of renowned Azerbaijani benefactor Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

    According to Report"s correspondent in Tashkent, Uzbekistan"s Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov attended the event.

    The screening presented the audience with the story of Taghiyev"s rise as one of Azerbaijan"s first oil magnates, his major contributions to education, culture and social development, as well as the broader historical context of the late 19th and early 20th centuries in Azerbaijan.

