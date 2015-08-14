Azerbaijan to take part in International Book Fair

Baku. 14 August. REPORT. AZ / Ministry of Culture and Tourism will be presented at XXVIII Moscow International Book Fair, Report was told in Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry.

According to the information exhibition will be held from 2 to 6 September.

Awarding ceremony of Azerbaijani books also planned at the exhibition, winners of the international competition "Book Art".

Moscow Book Fair is important in terms of establishing ties with foreign partners in the field of publishing and information, as well as promoting the rich culture, the rapid development of Azerbaijan and Karabakh realities.