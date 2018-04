Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan to host Culture days of Turkey. Report informs referring to the Counselor of the Embassy of Turkey in Azerbaijan Seyit Mehmet Arslan, the activities within the Culture Days will be held from November 23 to 27 in Baku.

According to him, Turkish artists will appear at the event and also handworks of Turkish craftsman will be represented. S.M.Arslan noted that activities currently being organized.