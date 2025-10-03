Azerbaijan, South Korea to expand co-op in creative industries

A delegation from the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan has paid a working visit to South Korea, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Culture.

The visit was part of a project implemented under a memorandum signed between the ministry and ADA University.

The purpose of the visit was to study Korea's experience in developing cultural and creative industries and discuss new opportunities for cooperation in innovation and technology.

The delegation participated in the EdTech 2025 exhibition in Seoul and learned about educational programs at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA). During meetings at Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) – issues of international creative content exchange and joint projects were discussed.

As part of the program, the representatives also visited the country's leading research and innovation center, KAIST University, where they were introduced to the Startup KAIST program and received information about projects being implemented at the intersection of culture and technology.

The visit is expected to contribute to the expansion of Azerbaijan's international cooperation network in the creative industries, opening up new opportunities for young people, and enriching the domestic creative ecosystem with global trends.