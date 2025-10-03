Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijan, South Korea to expand co-op in creative industries

    Cultural policy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 09:18
    Azerbaijan, South Korea to expand co-op in creative industries

    A delegation from the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan has paid a working visit to South Korea, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Culture.

    The visit was part of a project implemented under a memorandum signed between the ministry and ADA University.

    The purpose of the visit was to study Korea's experience in developing cultural and creative industries and discuss new opportunities for cooperation in innovation and technology.

    The delegation participated in the EdTech 2025 exhibition in Seoul and learned about educational programs at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA). During meetings at Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) – issues of international creative content exchange and joint projects were discussed.

    As part of the program, the representatives also visited the country's leading research and innovation center, KAIST University, where they were introduced to the Startup KAIST program and received information about projects being implemented at the intersection of culture and technology.

    The visit is expected to contribute to the expansion of Azerbaijan's international cooperation network in the creative industries, opening up new opportunities for young people, and enriching the domestic creative ecosystem with global trends.

    Azerbaijan South Korea Ministry of Culture
    Azərbaycan və Cənubi Koreyanın yaradıcı sənayeləri əməkdaşlığı genişləndirəcək
    Азербайджан и Южная Корея расширят сотрудничество в сфере креативных индустрий

