Azerbaijan's role on ancient and modern Silk Road discussed in France

    • 05 November, 2025
    • 14:42
    The Rotary Club Epicure held an event titled "The Role of Azerbaijan on the Silk Road," exploring the country's historical and modern significance along the legendary trade route.

    According to Report"s European bureau, the event took place as part of the charity evening "Art and Wine." Mirvari Fataliyeva, Secretary General of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan, delivered a presentation on Azerbaijan's pivotal position on both the ancient and modern Silk Road.

    She emphasized that Azerbaijan's favorable geographic location has historically made it a natural bridge between Asia and Europe. In ancient times, cities such as Baku, Ganja, Nakhchivan, and Shaki were key centers of trade, culture, and science. Today, the country's strategic importance is reinforced by major projects including the Middle Corridor, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and the Baku International Sea Port in Alat.

    The cultural segment of the evening featured a tasting of Azerbaijani wines. A book on Azerbaijani cuisine, prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was auctioned for charity, with proceeds directed to the club"s social initiatives.

    Enoch Dagba, President of Rotary Club Epicure, noted that the presentation on Azerbaijan"s rich history, culture, and modern development sparked great interest among attendees.

