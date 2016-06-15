“Azerbaijan House” opens in Melbourne

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony to open the “Azerbaijan House” organized by the Azerbaijani Cultural Association of Victoria has been held in Melbourne, Report informs.

The event was attended by Minister for Finance and Minister for Multicultural of the State of Victoria Affairs Robin Scott, Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Inga Peulich, Deputy Chairman of the Australia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, member of the Labor Party Alan Griffin, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Australia Rovshan Jamshidov, as well as employees of the Embassy and others.

The national anthems of the two countries were played.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Jamshidov noted the importance of the Azerbaijan House, and expressed confidence that the House would be productive and play an important role in promoting Azerbaijani language, history and culture.

Robin Scott, Inga Peulich, and Alan Griffin also made speeches at the event.