Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Azerbaijan hosts roundtable as part of Turkmenistan Culture Days

    Cultural policy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 15:48
    Azerbaijan hosts roundtable as part of Turkmenistan Culture Days

    A roundtable discussion was held at the Azerbaijan National Library as part of Turkmenistan Culture Days.

    According to Report, the event brought together deputy ministers of culture from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, representatives of various government institutions, cultural and academic figures, writers, poets, and members of the public.

    In his opening remarks, National Library Director Karim Tahirov highlighted the development of cultural and literary ties between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of such gatherings for fostering dialogue among representatives of literature, science, and culture, and for shaping new collaborative initiatives.

    Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan share deep-rooted historical and cultural connections. He spoke about the prospects for expanding cultural cooperation between the two nations.

    Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Culture, Nursahet Shirimov, pointed out that meetings in the fields of culture and literature could pave the way for future joint projects. He also noted that these exchanges may serve as a foundation for mutual learning among young researchers and writers.

    The roundtable continued with a lively exchange of ideas.

    Azerbaijan Turkmenistan Culture Days roundtable
    Photo
    Türkmənistan Mədəniyyəti Günləri çərçivəsində dəyirmi masa keçirilib

    Latest News

    16:35

    COP29 presidency presents update on From Baku to Belem roadmap

    COP29
    16:33

    Flights cancelled as Belgium hit by national strike

    Other countries
    16:22

    Canadian FM to visit China

    Other countries
    16:22

    President Ilham Aliyev ratifies Kigali amendment

    Domestic policy
    16:20

    Erdogan underscores importance of diplomacy with Trump over Gaza developments

    World
    16:18
    Photo

    27 former IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Shushakand

    Domestic policy
    16:17

    State Agency: Aghali village serves as model for green tech in liberated areas

    Energy
    16:11

    Azerbaijan posts growth in population

    Domestic policy
    16:10

    Shah Deniz awards three new contracts for compression project

    Energy
    All News Feed