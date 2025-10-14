Azerbaijan hosts roundtable as part of Turkmenistan Culture Days

A roundtable discussion was held at the Azerbaijan National Library as part of Turkmenistan Culture Days.

According to Report, the event brought together deputy ministers of culture from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, representatives of various government institutions, cultural and academic figures, writers, poets, and members of the public.

In his opening remarks, National Library Director Karim Tahirov highlighted the development of cultural and literary ties between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of such gatherings for fostering dialogue among representatives of literature, science, and culture, and for shaping new collaborative initiatives.

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan share deep-rooted historical and cultural connections. He spoke about the prospects for expanding cultural cooperation between the two nations.

Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Culture, Nursahet Shirimov, pointed out that meetings in the fields of culture and literature could pave the way for future joint projects. He also noted that these exchanges may serve as a foundation for mutual learning among young researchers and writers.

The roundtable continued with a lively exchange of ideas.