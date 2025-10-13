Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days

    Cultural policy
    13 October, 2025
    • 19:04
    Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days

    The opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days has been held in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the event was attended by deputy ministers of culture from both countries, ministry representatives, officials, and prominent figures from the fields of culture and the arts.

    In their opening remarks, both deputy ministers spoke about the history of friendship and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

    Confidence was expressed that such cultural events play an important role in further strengthening relations between the two countries.

    Following the speeches, attendees viewed exhibitions featuring Turkmenistan"s museum artifacts, decorative and applied arts, and photography.

    The exhibition tour was followed by a festive concert program.

    Azerbaijan Turkmenistan Culture Days
    Photo
    Azərbaycanda Türkmənistan Mədəniyyəti Günlərinin açılış mərasimi keçirilib
    Photo
    В Азербайджане прошла церемония открытия Дней культуры Туркменистана

