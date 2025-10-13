Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days

The opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days has been held in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the event was attended by deputy ministers of culture from both countries, ministry representatives, officials, and prominent figures from the fields of culture and the arts.

In their opening remarks, both deputy ministers spoke about the history of friendship and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Confidence was expressed that such cultural events play an important role in further strengthening relations between the two countries.

Following the speeches, attendees viewed exhibitions featuring Turkmenistan"s museum artifacts, decorative and applied arts, and photography.

The exhibition tour was followed by a festive concert program.