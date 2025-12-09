Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Cultural policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 14:47
    Azerbaijan and Egypt discuss expanding cultural cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Egypt have held discussions on strengthening cultural cooperation, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture told Report.

    As part of the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week-2025, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli met with his Egyptian counterpart, Ahmed Fouad Hanno.

    Karimli noted that cultural collaboration between the two countries is successfully developing both bilaterally and within international organizations. He emphasized the broad opportunities for experience sharing, joint projects, and mutual participation across various cultural fields.

    Hanno, in turn, highlighted the high level of Azerbaijan–Egypt relations and underlined the strong potential for expanding cooperation in the cultural sphere.

    He praised Azerbaijan's high-quality hosting of the festival and expressed confidence that the event would make a significant contribution to strengthening cultural integration among countries of the Islamic world.

