Abulfas Garayev: More joint Russian-Azerbaijan projects to come in course of time

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan doesn’t imagine itself out of cultural space, where Russia and Russian masters of arts live.

Report informs, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev told reporters at the opening ceremony of exhibition of Azerbaijani artists in Moscow Tretyakov Gallery.

“Exhibition of this scale is a big event for both Azerbaijan and Russia. Similar joint projects will continue”, A. Garayev said.

According to him, both countries have good basis for realization of joint projects, including theatre performances, exhibitions and concerts.

“I can definitely say that today repertoires of Azerbaijani theatres are unthinkable without works of Russian authors, classics. Members of Russian theatres not only in Moscow, but also in regions are regularly invited to take part in our theatrical productions. Joint movie projects are also gaining momentum: two projects have been finished recently, which will enter international arena”, the minister told.

He expressed hope for continuation of such cooperation, and told that number of joint projects are scheduled for next year.

“Appropriate agreement has already been signed between both country’s ministers of culture”, he added.

Touching upon development of tourism in Azerbaijan, A.Garayev pointed out rise of touristic attractiveness of Azerbaijan for Russian citizens.

He added that the cultural element plays a major role in this process.

An exhibition entitled "Stars of Absheron. Azerbaijani artists of 1960-1980s" has opened at the Russian State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow.

President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

The exhibition was jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Marjani Foundation.

The exhibition also combines an exposition of works that are kept in Tretyakov Gallery, the Azerbaijani National Art Museum and private collections. The exhibition features more than 60 works by a total of 12 Azerbaijani artists, including Javad Mirjavadov, Nadir Abdurrahamanov, Kamal Ahmad, Rasim Babayev, Sattar Bahlulzade, Toghrul Narimanbayov, Tahir Salahov and sculptor Fazil Najafov.

In her opening remarks, Director General of the Russian State Tretyakov Gallery Zemfira Tregulova highlighted the idea of launching the exhibition, and hailed the importance of the event in the cultural life of Moscow.

Azerbaijan's First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva made a speech at the event. She described the opening of the exhibition as an outstanding event in the cultural life of Azerbaijan, expressing her hope that it will be of the same significance in the cultural life of Russia too.

Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Olga Golodets thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for the anxious and professional attitude to the Azerbaijani culture in general.

In his remarks, Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Marjani Foundation for the organization of the exhibition.

Speaking at the event, President of the Marjani Foundation Rustam Suleymanov expressed his hope that "Stars of Absheron" project has a great future ahead.

The exhibition demonstrates the originality of the Azerbaijani schools, as well as testifies for the significance of art in Azerbaijan as part of the global art process.

The exhibition will run until 26 February next year.