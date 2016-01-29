Abulfas Garayev: 'Azerbaijan will host next carpet symposium in 2016'

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan will host next carpet symposium this year.'

Report informs, Minister of Culture and Tourism told reporters.

He said that support of entrepreneurs for this sector is important: 'It will stimulate development of art of carpet in Azerbaijan, result in launching new workplaces and increase in number of carpet-makers.'

A.Garayev also speak about reforms and structural changes carried out in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. According to him, merger process of departments will be conducted in the ministry this year: 'Namely internal reforms are carried out. Institutions, which do not operate will be liquidated in the future. We will try to establish and develop organizations, working under new rules.'