    UK thanks Azerbaijan for contribution to advancing climate action at COP29

    COP29
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 08:53
    The United Kingdom has thanked Azerbaijan for bringing the global community together to advance climate action, the British Embassy in Baku said in a post on X, as quoted by Report.

    "From Baku to Belém and beyond, the Great Britain is driving global ambition to keep 1.5°C within reach," the diplomatic mission said.

    The 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) kicks off in Belém, Brazil, today.

    The previous COP29 was held in Azerbaijan.

    London COP29-da iqlim dəyişikliyi ilə mübarizədə töhfəyə görə Bakıya təşəkkür edib
    Лондон поблагодарил Баку за вклад в борьбу с изменением климата на COP29

