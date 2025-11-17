Rafiyev: Azerbaijan commits to reduce emissions by 40% 15 years earlier

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    17 November, 2025
    Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev today delivered Azerbaijan's national statement at COP30, the COP29 Azerbaijan posted on X, Report informs.

    "In his remarks, he reflected on the historic outcomes achieved at COP29, reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to multilateralism, and confirmed that Azerbaijan will continue to work closely with all parties to progress climate action, now that its COP29 Presidency has successfully concluded.

    He also outlined Azerbaijan's own ambitious climate actions. This includes Azerbaijan's new NDC, which brings forward its commitment to reduce emissions by 40% by 15 years, from 2050 to 2035.

    It also includes Azerbaijan's domestic, regional and global efforts to protect the Caspian Sea, and he reiterated Azerbaijan's call for the international community to rally around and support efforts to protect this vital resource," reads the post.

    Yalçın Rəfiyev: Azərbaycan emissiyaları 40 % azaltmağı 15 il daha tez öhdəsinə götürür
    Ялчын Рафиев: Азербайджан обязуется сократить выбросы на 40% на 15 лет раньше

