Preparations for XIII Global Baku Forum discussed in Paris

A high-level meeting entitled "From COP29 to COP30 & XIII Global Baku Forum: Advancing Global Climate Dialogue and Preparing for the XIII Global Baku Forum" has been held as part of the Paris Peace Forum, Report informs.

The event, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, was moderated by former Serbian President Boris Tadić and attended by former heads of state and government from around the world, heads of international organizations, members of parliament, and experts.

The meeting aimed to discuss the results of COP29, the preparatory process for COP30, global climate finance, and sustainable development challenges. Topics also included the Caspian Sea agenda, covering the legal status of the Caspian Sea and energy and environmental cooperation.

In recent years, the Center has contributed to the climate agenda at the London and Baku Climate Action Weeks, as well as at high-level meetings in Beijing, Tashkent, and New York. The current event in Paris is also considered an important part of the Center's ongoing initiatives.

The meeting focused on the XIII Global Baku Forum, which will take place in March 2026, including a presentation of the Forum.

The event featured remarks from COP29 President and Azerbaijani Presidential Envoy on Climate Change Mukhtar Babayev, as well as the Presidents of COP20, COP21, COP22, COP24, and COP30, North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Brazé, French Senate Vice President Xavier Iacovelli, French Senator Nathalie Goulet, former Serbian President Boris Tadić, former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, and former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet, among other influential leaders.