Mukhtar Babayev to speak at Paris Peace Forum
COP29
- 28 October, 2025
- 17:15
COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev has departed for France to take part in the Paris Peace Forum, according to a post on the official COP29 page on social network X.
Report informs that Babayev is scheduled to deliver a speech at the forum, which will be held on October 29–30.
