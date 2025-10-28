Mukhtar Babayev to speak at Paris Peace Forum

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    COP29
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 17:15
    COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev has departed for France to take part in the Paris Peace Forum, according to a post on the official COP29 page on social network X.

    Report informs that Babayev is scheduled to deliver a speech at the forum, which will be held on October 29–30.

    Muxtar Babayev Paris Sülh Forumunda çıxış edəcək
    Мухтар Бабаев выступит на Парижском форуме мира

