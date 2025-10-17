COP29 President: Solidarity needed for greener world

Solidarity is necessary for a greener and more sustainable world, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said speaking at the Zero Waste Forum in Türkiye.

According to Report, he emphasized that Türkiye"s leadership in this area plays a key role: "We are moving forward by following their example and guidance. The ‘Zero Waste Movement" has already gained global recognition and has become a symbol of shared values for future generations. At the COP29 conference, we once again highlighted the importance of effective waste management and emissions reduction."