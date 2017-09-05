World's real estate aggregate value announced

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ World's real estate value estimated to be US $ 200 tn.

Report informs citing the Interfax, says Savills plc, a leading real estate service provider.

According to company, $ 168,5 trln out of total value is residential (84 percent) and commercial (16 percent) housing.

70 percent of housing ($ 141,5 tn) is concentrated in 10 countries, including China, USA, Japan, Great Britain, India, Germany, France, Brazil, Italy and Russia. US and Japan claiming second and third place on the list respectively, the London-based company noted. China's property value has reached US$42.7 tn, according to recently released data, ranking it first on the world's housing value list. It followed by U.S. $42.7 tn.

Russia has real estate worth $ 3.6 tn of which $ 2.9 tn are residential properties.

Notably, Savills was established in 1855 engaged in real estate activities with 30 thousand employees in 60 countries of the world.