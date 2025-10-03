Work underway to improve Azerbaijan's public procurement law

Efforts are ongoing to improve the "Law on Public Procurement" in Azerbaijan, Elnur Baghirov, chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President, said at the 2nd National Competition Forum in Baku.

According to Report, Baghirov explained that, based on the experience gathered so far, work is underway to enhance the existing legislation. "This process takes time, but as an agency, we consider it important to take into account both improvements and the valuable ideas discussed today," he said.

He added that since the law came into force on January 1, 2024, the regulatory body has already gained some experience. "The law is part of our daily lives. Only practical experience shows whether its provisions suit current conditions. This experience has now formed within the agency, and to expand it further, cooperation with international organizations is underway," Baghirov noted.