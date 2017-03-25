Whip export to Azerbaijan doubled

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ During January-Febryary 2017 umbrellas, sun umbrellas, canes, cane-seats, whips, riding-crops and accessories worth 53 350 USD were imported in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the Committee, the volumes of these products increased by 23 990 USD or 81.71% (1.8 times) increased compared to the first two months of last year.

Notably, both last year and this year, none of these types of goods have been exported.