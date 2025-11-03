Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    When steel comes alive: "Baku Steel Art 2025" exhibition opens in Baku

    Business
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 16:26
    When steel comes alive: Baku Steel Art 2025 exhibition opens in Baku

    In the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, art and metal have converged in a unique creative synthesis: The grand opening of the "Baku Steel Art 2025" exhibition took place at the Stone Chronicle Museum.

    The exhibition is part of the art weekend "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" with the joint initiative by "Baku Steel Company" QSC (hereinafter – BSC) and "QGallery."

    The exhibition features 27 works created by the participants who took part in the "Baku Steel Art" International Metal Symposiums in 2024 and 2025. In the hands of the artists, steel acquires a new dimension: from cold metal emerge expressive forms that reflect memory, nature, and technological progress. Each piece is a dialogue between material and creator, where the strength and malleability of steel transform into symbols of resilience, beauty, and philosophical depth. With the support of BSC, the artists, working with the high-quality material, fully realizing their potential in the realm of art.

    The opening was graced by the honored guests – initiator of the "Art Weekend" project, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, along with head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva, alongside participants and visitors of the Fly to Baku artweekend. Set against Baku"s historic backdrop, the steel sculptures resonated with a poetic presence, inviting viewers to reflect, engage, and be inspired.

    The exhibition "Baku Steel Art 2025" will be open to the public until November 30, 2025, continuing to captivate both residents and guests of the capital, and demonstrating how industrial strength can merge harmoniously with artistic vision.

