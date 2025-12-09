Vakhtang Tsintsadze: Azerbaijan among Georgia's top investors in 3Q25

In the third quarter of this year, Azerbaijan became one of Georgia's top investors, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Vakhtang Tsintsadze said, Report informs.

According to him, foreign direct investment in the country from January to September of this year amounted to $1.296 billion, an 11% increase compared to the same period last year. In the third quarter alone, this figure doubled to $533.2 million.

"During the quarter, the largest volume of foreign direct investment came from the United States, Spain, and Azerbaijan. This further strengthens Georgia's position as a regional business hub. Growing investment is primarily directed toward water supply and waste management, real estate, transportation, finance and insurance, and information and communications," he noted.

Tsintsadze also emphasized that the Georgian government's priority is attracting investments that create high added value and facilitate knowledge transfer: "Such investments have a direct positive impact on economic growth in the medium term. The government is actively working to implement such projects, which will be reflected in the country's strong economic growth in the coming years."