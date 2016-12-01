US companies invested 9 bln USD in Azerbaijan's oil sector

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US companies have totally invested 9 billion USD in Azerbaijan's oil-gas sector so far.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev said at the first Azerbaijan-US business forum in Baku.

He said that Azerbaijan made investment of 3 billion dollars in the US economy and its vast majority accounts for investments of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ): "Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US has a long history and is in the level of strategic partnership. The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) has a major role in the cooperation between the two countries."

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US, Elin Suleymanov said that in May next year, the US will host a forum on the development of the Silk Road corridor.