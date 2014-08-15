​UN Expert Group on Business and Human Rights to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ A United Nations group of independent experts will undertake its first official visit to Azerbaijan from 18 to 27 August to examine the impact of business activities on human rights in the country, Report informs.

The experts will look at current initiatives, opportunities and challenges to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in Azerbaijan.

The principles, unanimously endorsed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2011, offers clarity and guidance for authorities and companies to prevent and address adverse impacts of business activities on human rights. They re-affirm States’ existing obligations to protect against human rights abuse by third parties, including businesses. They also clarify the corporate responsibility to respect human rights, and the need to ensure that victims have access to effective remedy.

“Our visit will be an opportunity for all stakeholders to learn about efforts made to ensure that business activities and human rights work together,” said Pavel Sulyandziga, the Working Group’s member taking part in the visit.

“As well as meeting with the government authorities and a number of companies, we will speak to civil society organizations, trade unions and other stakeholders, and we look forward to learning for their experience,” he added.

The experts visit the country at the invitation of the Government of Azerbaijan. They will carry out field visits including to Azerbaijan’s second largest city, Ganja.