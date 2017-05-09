UAE has invested $778 mln to Azerbaijan's economy so far

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ United Arab Emirates (UAE) has invested $778.1 mln to Azerbaijan economy so far, while Azerbaijan invested $284.4 mln to the economy of UAE.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Economy, minister Shahin Mustafayev told during his meeting with UAE Ambassador in Azerbaijan Mohammed Hamel Al Qubaisi.

The minister told that high level political relations between Azerbaijan and UAE and mutual trips create a favorable condition for successful development of mutual relations.

The minister told that 255 UAE companies have registered in Azerbaijan: “Export mission including entrepreneurs were sent to UAE aiming at promoting of Azerbaijani products in this country, Azerbaijani products were demonstrated within single stand in Dubai, export of number of products based on signed agreements started. Currently, relations between our countries successfully continue in ICT, energy, trade, investment, education and other fields”.

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates in Azerbaijan noted that his country attaches a special importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan and shared his ideas on expansion of economic ties.