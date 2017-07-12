Two international forums to be held in Baku in September

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club will hold Caspian Energy Transport Forum (in the first half of the day) and Caspian Energy ICT Forum with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies on September 20, 2017, said first Deputy Chairman and Director General of the "Caspian European Club" and "The Caspian American Club" Telman Aliyev.

According to him, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzada is expected to take part in the opening of the forum.

Telman Aliyev said that the first part of the forum would be dedicated to the transport sector, and the second part would be devoted to the ICT sector. "The forum will take place upon numerous requests of the "Caspian European Club" and "The Caspian American Club". Furthermore, representatives of foreign companies planning to participate in the forum have also shown great interest in the event."

According to Telman Aliyev, the forum was planned to be held on September 20 - the date of signing "the Contract of the Century" and was associated with the transition from the development of the oil sector to the development of the non-oil sector , especially transport and ICT spheres.

The main topic of the "Caspian Energy Transport Forum" will be the improvement of the region's transport infrastructure, prospects of the Southern Gas Corridor and Azerbaijan's role in it, creation of the free tarde zone in Alat settlement, construction of railway stations and development of the Caspian shipping. AZAL, "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC, "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC, Baku Sea Trade Port and representative sof many big transport companies are expected to take part in the forum.

Within the framework of the "Caspian Energy ICT forum", it is planned to discuss the implementation of various projects, as well as the production of the software utilized by Azerbaijani companies beyond the country's borders.

To participate in the forum, please, visit http://www.caspianenergy.org/index.php/registration/item/123-caspian-energy-ict-forum-caspian-energy-transport-forum-20-09-2017.

Telman Aliyev also highlighted that during the forum, a special edition of the "Caspian Energy" journal dedicated to the transport and ICT forums will be released.