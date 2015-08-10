Turkey invested over 45 billion US dollars in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is the second country in terms of investments made by Turkish investors.

Report informs referring to the "Anadolu" agency, it was stated by Central Bank of Turkey.

In 2001 - 2014 Turkish investors invested in the economy of Azerbaijan 45.45 billion US dollars, accounting for 74% of all investments in the economy of Asia (61.32 billion US dollars).

Central Bank of Turkey said that Netherlands with 75.89 billion US dollars is in the first place in terms of investments. United States with 9.76 billion US dollars in third place.

Total investments by Turkish investors in the world in 2001 - 2014 amounted to 226.81 billion US dollars.