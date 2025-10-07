Trilateral plan for textile industry development signed in Baku

A trilateral action plan aimed at developing and promoting Azerbaijan's textile industry has been signed during a seminar titled "Textile Sector Development and Global Integration" in Baku, Report informs.

The document was signed by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the Textile Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the International Textile Manufacturers' and Exporters' Federation (ITMF).

The signing ceremony was attended by ITMF Director General Christian Schindler, AZPROMO Deputy Executive Director Tural Hajili, and the Executive Director of the Textile Manufacturers and Exporters Association Farida Akhundova.