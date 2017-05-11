First Baku Shopping Festival completed

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The first shopping festival organized in Baku on 10 April-10 May, has completed yesterday.

Report informs, the Festival organized by the professionals of the Azerbaijan Convention Bureau under the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Tourism in cooperation with relevant government agencies, private sector and volunteers has been welcomed with great interest in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Speaking to journalists, Abulfas Garayev, Minister of Culture and Tourism told said that the Baku Shopping Festival has become a subject of great interest at the global tourism market. The Minister appreciated the active participation of tourists and local citizens in the Festival. According to local and international experts, this initiative was a significant step towards making Baku a regional leader in the tourism industry. For the first time in the world, both foreign citizens and local population could receive VAT refund for purchases at the official Festival merchant stores that were providing discounts from 30% to 70% and arranging various shopping campaigns.

It’s very important to mention that for the duration of the Festival, the Tax Free system was operating under a special regime and VAT refund eligibility ceiling for foreigners was decreased from 300 AZN to 100 AZN. Moreover, tourists were able to get back the tax-free refund also in the city, not only at the airport, as usual. In addition, the VAT refund system was applicable to local citizens as well.

During the Festival, organizers introduced various daily entertaining programs in shopping malls and the Old City which were very popular amongst residents and tourists. The performances of the world-famous stars Gianluca Vacchi and Vera Brezhneva , special guests of Festival, and other well-known artists attracted a lot of people. The Festival was widely covered by local and international mass media.

This allows concluding, that the first Baku Shopping Festival has already become an international brand and will turn into a tradition in future. The next Shopping Festival will take place by the end of this year and details will be provided soon.