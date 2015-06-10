Tabriz and Nakhchivan sign Memorandum of Understanding

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ A 12-item MoU was signed on Tuesday between East Azerbaijan’s Governor Esmaeil Jabbarzadeh and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s Parliamentary Chairman Vasif Talibov.

Report informs citing Iranian Mehr Agency, under the memorandum, mutual agricultural cooperation as well as the exports of East Azerbaijan’s products to Nakhchivan were highlighted.

The two sides will also collaborate in holding exhibitions of East Azerbaijan’s manufactured commodities in Nakhchivan, as well as promoting cooperation in the fields of handicrafts, technical and engineering services, healthcare and health tourism.

The MoU also requires the two sides to expand scientific and academic cooperation as well as exchanging sports teams and participating in international conferences.

Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s Parliamentary Chairman Vasif Talibov heading a delegation, arrived in Tabriz on Tuesday and met with officials and academics to discuss various ways to promote bilateral relations.

Being an important trade center, with manifold connections to Iran and Turkey, Nakhichevan city is after Baku the most cosmopolitan city in Azerbaijan.