Sofia hosts Bulgaria–Azerbaijan Business Forum

The Bulgaria–Azerbaijan Business Forum was held in Sofia as part of the 7th meeting of the Bulgaria–Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture.

The event brought together officials from both governments as well as representatives from sectors including agriculture, economy, energy, ICT, food, light industry, science and technology, humanitarian affairs, social services, healthcare, environment, tourism, and others.

Opening the forum, Bulgaria's Deputy Minister of Energy Iva Petrova emphasized that strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan has reached a new level, reflecting the mutual interests of both nations. She noted The Bulgarian government is engaged in important cooperation with Azerbaijan to diversify its natural gas supply and increase energy security in the region: "In the context of European goals, Bulgaria is interested in developing gas infrastructure, expanding the national transmission network, and strengthening ties with neighboring countries to help build a unified European gas market. Our partnership with Azerbaijan plays a key role in ensuring energy independence and security," Petrova stated.

Speaking at the forum, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, co-chair of the joint intergovernmental commission, highlighted reforms aimed at diversifying Azerbaijan's economy. He described Bulgaria as an active participant in Azerbaijan's global energy projects and stressed that cooperation in energy-including green energy-is vital not only for Bulgaria but for the entire European region. The minister also pointed to significant potential for expanding economic ties in other sectors such as agriculture, food processing, tourism, and international freight transport, and encouraged business leaders to explore new collaboration opportunities.

The forum featured discussions on expanding bilateral trade and investment relations and identifying new avenues for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

Speakers included Boyko Takov, Executive Director of Bulgaria's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Promotion Agency, and Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO). They shared insights into the business climate and support mechanisms for entrepreneurship in both countries, as well as economic priorities and opportunities for foreign investors.

Presentations on the investment environment in Bulgaria and Azerbaijan were also delivered.

As part of the forum, bilateral meetings were held between business representatives to explore opportunities for expanding commercial ties.