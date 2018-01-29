Shahin Mustafayev: Over 4.5 billion AZN allocated for development of regions

© Report

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ 4.5 billion AZN have been invested in social and economic development projects in Azerbaijan. In addition, by the orders of President Ilham Aliyev, 368 million AZN have been invested in development of districts and cities. The allocation of these funds has played an important role in the social development of the regions.

Report informs, minister of economy Shahin Mustafayev said today at the conference in the Heydar Aliyev Centeron the results of the fourth year of implementation of the State Program on Socio-Economic Development of Regions in Azerbaijan (2014-2018).

"The President gave recommendations on the decreasing of imports, we should build our work in this direction, and the issues raised in these meetings will be carefully studied and we will use this information," said the minister.

Mustafayev also noted that during his speech at the conference, President Ilham Aliyev said that the state will fulfill its commitments. The head of state gave instructions on the projects of the State Investment Program, providing recommendations on social responsibility of entrepreneurs, duties of entrepreneurs, by giving statistics on export-oriented products.

The minister said political stability ensured sustainable development of the country's economy. And it plays a great role in the social – economic development of regions: “Stimulating work has been done for non-oil export, improvement of business-investment environment, support to small and cedium-sized enterprises (SME) are kept in focus.”

He said that 177,000 permanent jobs were opened in the country in 2017, and the non-oil sector increased by 2.7%.