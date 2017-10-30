Second CEO Lunch was held in Tbilisi

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ First Deputy Minister of Finance of Georgia Giorgi Tabuashvili, Deputy Minister of Finance Lasha Khutsishvili, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov, Head of the Department of Macroeconomic Analysis and Fiscal Policy Planning Ekaterina Mikabadze, Head of Marneuli Municipality Teymur Abazov and Director General of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov attended CEO Lunch Tbilisi ashonourary guests.

Report informs, addressing the event, First Deputy Minister of Finance of Georgia Giorgi Tabuashvili and other representatives of the Ministry of Finance held presentations and told the guests about the latest economic trends in the Georgian economy, as well as about the ongoing projects on rapid economic development consisting of 4 points.Besides, presentation about tax advantages and additional opportunities was held for all participants of CEO Lunch Tbilisi and companies operating in Georgia.

Having greeted all the guests, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov stressed the organization of such events serves as an impetus to further development of the bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries, and will help to attract investments and establish business contacts between the companies of Azerbaijan and Georgia. Ambassador Dursun Hasanov hailed the fast pace of development of the bilateral relations between the two countries, expressing confidence that the Azerbaijan-Georgia relations will continue to develop so dynamically in future. “The example of this is a number of the key projects in which Azerbaijan and Georgia are involved: the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in operation, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and TANAP. It stands to mention that on October 30 the opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is part of the large-scale project aiming to connect the railroads of the Southern Caucasus with Europe via Turkey, will be held. Since gaining independence, Azerbaijan has achieved successes in many directions and dynamically developed thanks to the foundation laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued today by President Ilham Aliyev”, Ambassador Dursun Hasanov said.

First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyevthanked the Government of Georgia and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan Dursun Hasanov for active support of the resumption of activities of Caspian Energy Georgia. He noted such events will be hosted on a regular basis. Telman Aliyev reminded that the first CEO Lunch Tbilisi had been held on September 29 and attended by Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili, First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of Georgia Dimitry Kumsishvili, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, State Governor of Kvemo-Kartli region Grigol Nemsadze and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov.

According to Telman Aliyev, the 5th International Caspian Energy Forum will take place in March 2018 with the support of the Governments of Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the organizational support of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Georgian Company Caspian Energy Georgia. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili and all members of the Government of Georgia representing the economic and energy bloc are expected to attend the opening ceremony.

The presentation of PASHA Bank Georgia, the sponsor of CEO Lunch Tbilisi till the end of 2017, was held for the event’s attendees. About 80 businessmen from Azerbaijan and Georgia took part in the event.

CEO Lunch Tbilisi is one of the key tools to establish a dialogue between the state and private sector of Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as is an extra opportunity to communicate and establish new business contacts in informal surroundings.

Problems facing entrepreneurs were discussed at CEO Lunch Tbilisi. Issues concerning business doing in different regions of the country, as well as proposals on expansion of cooperation in different sectors of economy were touched upon.

Telman Aliyev recalled that the Caspian European Club was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies operating in the Caspian-Black Sea region. His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is the Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club.

According to Telman Aliyev, since the very establishing the Caspian European Club has promoted attraction of revenues from the oil industry for the development of the non-oil sector. Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations, operates in 50 countries around the world and is active in supporting the dialogue between the government agencies and the private sector.