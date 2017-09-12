Schedule of Caspian European Club’s events until end of 2017 approved

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Executive Committee of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club has approved the schedule of events until the end of 2017, which is now available on the official website (www.caspianenergy.org), First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

Report was informed in the club.

According to the approved agenda, CEO Lunch Baku will be hosted every third Wednesday of the month, and CEO Lunch Tbilisi will be held every last Friday of the month to enable networking between heads of government agencies representing the economic bloc of the government, heads of diplomatic missions, and top managers of the CEIBC member companies. The first CEO Lunch Tbilisi is scheduled for September 29.

Special sessions on different sectors of economy will be held within the framework of the Caspian Energy Forum.

In view of the large number of requests for participation in the special session of the Caspian Energy Forum covering the transport and ICT sectors (Caspian Energy Transport & ICT Forum), the decision was taken to hold these sessions separately. According to Telman Aliyev, Caspian Energy Transport Forum will be held as planned on September 20 this year. Caspian Energy ICT Forum will be held in February 2018.

On October 11 Baku will host a workshop entitled “Changes in the Tax Code”. The workshop will be given by the representative of the educational centre Barattson School of Business & Finance, Azer Gambarov. The special session of the Caspian Energy Forum with a focus on the agro-industrial and FMCG sectors (Caspian Energy Agro-Industry & FMCG Forum) will be held in the second half of the same day (October 11). The special session of the Caspian Energy Forum devoted to the tourism sector (Caspian Energy Tourism Forum), as well as the traditional CEO Lunch Baku will he hosted on October 18.

The Business Forum with the Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aydin Aliyev will be held on October 25. The second CEO Lunch Tbilisi is scheduled for October 27. Thespecial session of the Caspian Energy Forum covering the construction sector (Caspian Energy Construction Forum) will be hosted on November 1, the special session of the Caspian Energy Forum dedicated to the financial sector (Caspian Energy Finance Forum) and the traditional CEO Lunch Baku are scheduled for November 15.

The third CEO Lunch Tbilisi will be held on November 24.

Caspian American Forum Baku-2017 will take place on December 8. Over 300 delegates from companies representing the countries across North and South America, as well as the Caspian-Black Sea, Mediterranean and Baltic regions will attend the Forum.