SCC Chairman calls Japanese businessmen to invest in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan Aydin Aliyev has today met with Teruyuki Katori, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the SCC press service.

Aliyev told about the level of mutual useful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, particularly about relations within the World Customs Organization (WCO).

SCC Chairman said that reforms implemented in Azerbaijan create opportunities for effective activity of businessmen.

During the discussion about Japanese companies operating in Azerbaijan, Aliyev invited Japanese businessmen to invest in Azerbaijan.

Japanese ambassador said the bilateral relations in all areas including customs fields is in good level.

The ambassador said he will not spare efforts for further deepening of relations. The mutual exchange of views was held on upcoming elections at WCO this year.