Samad Bashirli: Azerbaijani government approves six strategic PPP projects

The government of Azerbaijan has approved six strategic projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) format, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025.

According to Report, Bashirli noted that Azerbaijan pays special attention to economic diversification, the development of the non-oil sector, and creating favorable conditions for investors through reforms and increased transparency.

"To help investors move from idea to implementation, we have created a portfolio of investment sites. These include the Alat Special Economic Zone and nine industrial parks, which have become key drivers of investment. These sites are equipped with land plots, modern engineering infrastructure, and utilities, providing comfortable conditions for industries such as chemistry, engineering, pharmaceuticals, agro-processing, and others," the deputy minister said.

He emphasized that PPP projects play an important role in attracting investments.

"This year, the government approved six strategic PPP projects, including the creation of a science and technology park in Baku"s White City, a solid waste management project in Lankaran, the development of food security infrastructure, and other initiatives. Recently, at the First International Investment Forum of Azerbaijan under the auspices of President Ilham Aliyev, an agreement was signed to construct the country"s first seawater desalination plant, financed through foreign investments in the PPP format," Bashirli said.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan has already established a strong foundation for further deepening investment cooperation.

"We have a joint roadmap with Germany, a reliable project portfolio, clear incentives, and a financial architecture supporting export-oriented investments. Germany contributes technology, engineering solutions, and risk management mechanisms. Azerbaijan offers a favorable geographical location, resources, skilled personnel, and a supportive investment policy. Together, we can move from intentions to concrete results," Bashirli emphasized.