Sahil Babayev: Non-oil sector in exports accounts for 70%

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Reforms in Azerbaijan create opportunities to further improve business environment and establish better conditions for entrepreneurs".

Report informs, Deputy Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Sahil Babayev said in the event in frames of "Eastern Partnership: Be Prepared for Trade" project in Baku.

According to S.Babayev, 80% of Azerbaijan's economy is owned by the private sector today: "Until now, share of non-oil sector in exports reached 40%, while this figure is currently 70%. Complex works underway for diversification of the economy".

The Deputy Minister said that the next event of the exporters' club will be held in the coming days, which will help to create favorable conditions for exporters.