QazTrade plans to enter third-country markets jointly with AzExport - EXCLUSIVE

The QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center Joint-Stock Company (Kazakhstan) and AzExport (Azerbaijan) plan to sign a memorandum of cooperation, Ainur Amirbekova, executive director of the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center, told Report on the sidelines of the Eurasian Franchise Forum in Baku.

According to her, the companies have already held talks and are currently actively developing their cooperation.

"We have a new vision for the joint promotion of our digital tools. In this regard, we will sign a memorandum and continue working in this direction. AzExport has an effective marketplace platform featuring national products and brands. QazTrade is also working on creating a similar platform. We want to establish cooperation so that we can jointly enter foreign markets in the future," the executive director emphasized.

She noted that the issue of promoting the Turan brand-products from Turkic countries-was also raised at the franchising forum today.

"I think we can put our tools to practical use in this area," Amirbekova added.