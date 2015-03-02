President Ilham Aliyev received British Prime Ministerial Trade Envoy Charles Hendry

Baku.2 March.REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received British Prime Ministerial Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Charles Hendry.

Report informs, Charles Hendry said he is in Azerbaijan to sign a Memorandum of Understanding “On Economic and Trade Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland” which was initiated by President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state stressed the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom not only in energy sector, but also in economic, trade, investment and other fields.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan wants the number of British companies operating in Azerbaijan to increase.

The head of state praised Charles Hendry`s contribution to the expansion of the bilateral cooperation on this front.