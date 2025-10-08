OTS: Halal tourism, industry in Turkic states offer broad opportunities for sustainable growth

The development of halal tourism and halal industry sectors in Turkic states presents significant opportunities for regional cooperation, cultural preservation, and sustainable economic growth, according to Merey Mukazhan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

Speaking at a panel discussion on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum held in Baku, Mukazhan noted that these opportunities are built on shared values, identity, and mutual respect, promoting both sustainable development and cultural preservation.

"Halal tourism supports small businesses, stimulates growth in arts and hospitality sectors, and strengthens local economies by attracting investment," Mukajan emphasized.

Today's session at the forum focused on "The Role of Historical Heritage in Developing Halal Tourism in the Caucasus and Central Asia."

"This topic is especially important for Turkic states. Our lands host a unique civilizational heritage-historic cities and monuments reflect the finest traditions of Islamic art and architecture. Halal tourism offers a unique opportunity to protect this heritage and present it to the world as a source of spiritual richness," the OTS official concluded.