Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    OTS: Halal tourism, industry in Turkic states offer broad opportunities for sustainable growth

    Business
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 15:53
    OTS: Halal tourism, industry in Turkic states offer broad opportunities for sustainable growth

    The development of halal tourism and halal industry sectors in Turkic states presents significant opportunities for regional cooperation, cultural preservation, and sustainable economic growth, according to Merey Mukazhan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

    Speaking at a panel discussion on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum held in Baku, Mukazhan noted that these opportunities are built on shared values, identity, and mutual respect, promoting both sustainable development and cultural preservation.

    "Halal tourism supports small businesses, stimulates growth in arts and hospitality sectors, and strengthens local economies by attracting investment," Mukajan emphasized.

    Today's session at the forum focused on "The Role of Historical Heritage in Developing Halal Tourism in the Caucasus and Central Asia."

    "This topic is especially important for Turkic states. Our lands host a unique civilizational heritage-historic cities and monuments reflect the finest traditions of Islamic art and architecture. Halal tourism offers a unique opportunity to protect this heritage and present it to the world as a source of spiritual richness," the OTS official concluded.

    OTS 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB) Turkic states Halal industry halal tourism
    TDT: Türk dövlətlərində halal turizm və sənaye davamlı iqtisadi inkişaf üçün geniş imkanlar yaradır
    ОТГ: Халяльный туризм создает широкие возможности для экономического развития

    Latest News

    16:59

    Baku TV launches new program ‘Stay in Sports'

    Media
    16:52

    Azerbaijan, ITFC mull expanded cooperation under TCCA+ program

    Finance
    16:49

    Russia proposes naval drills with Caspian littoral states

    Military
    16:44

    Azerbaijan and Oman mull implementation of joint projects

    Business
    16:32
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Ukrainian ombudsmen discuss human rights cooperation

    Domestic policy
    16:30
    Photo

    Over 40 million smokers switch to smoke-free alternatives

    Business
    16:16

    Abdulsalam Al Murshidi: Co-op with Azerbaijan opens access to advanced technologies

    Business
    16:12

    Iran boosts oil output despite sanctions, exports hit record levels

    Region
    16:01

    European Parliament mulls response to Russia's hybrid threats: unity, restraint, disagreement

    Other
    All News Feed