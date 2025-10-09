Orkhan Mammadov: Cyberattack on small business may have domino effect

A cyberattack on a small business can have a domino effect, spreading to other SMEs, then to larger enterprises, and even government agencies and critical infrastructure facilities, Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KOBIA), said at the CIDC-2025 conference in Baku, Report informs.

He noted that SMEs, operating with limited resources compared to larger enterprises, often lack the necessary time or budget to acquire expensive security technologies or organize appropriate training for staff.

"In most cases, they don't even recognize the existence of potential threats. This can create vulnerabilities that can easily be exploited by external hostile forces. As a result, weak cybersecurity among SMEs can lead to vulnerability of the economy as a whole," he said.

Mammadov believes that to effectively combat cyberthreats, it is important to expand cooperation between the public and private sectors and mobilize resources.