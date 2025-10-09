Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Orkhan Mammadov: Cyberattack on small business may have domino effect

    Business
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 12:16
    Orkhan Mammadov: Cyberattack on small business may have domino effect

    A cyberattack on a small business can have a domino effect, spreading to other SMEs, then to larger enterprises, and even government agencies and critical infrastructure facilities, Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KOBIA), said at the CIDC-2025 conference in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that SMEs, operating with limited resources compared to larger enterprises, often lack the necessary time or budget to acquire expensive security technologies or organize appropriate training for staff.

    "In most cases, they don't even recognize the existence of potential threats. This can create vulnerabilities that can easily be exploited by external hostile forces. As a result, weak cybersecurity among SMEs can lead to vulnerability of the economy as a whole," he said.

    Mammadov believes that to effectively combat cyberthreats, it is important to expand cooperation between the public and private sectors and mobilize resources.

    Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025) Orkhan Mammadov Azerbaijan
    Orxan Məmmədov: "Kiçik biznesə kiberhücum domino effekti yarada bilər"
    Орхан Мамедов: Кибератака на малый бизнес может создать эффект домино

    Latest News

    12:58

    Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assets

    Finance
    12:56

    Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's priorities

    Energy
    12:47

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issue

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understanding

    Finance
    12:43

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Foreign policy
    12:41

    China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity list

    Other countries
    12:32

    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

    Foreign policy
    12:28
    Photo

    Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibility

    Business
    12:28

    CBA: Integration of all fintechs with open banking has begun

    Finance
    All News Feed