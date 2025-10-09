OIC hopes that most Muslim countries will invest in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hopes that most Muslim countries will invest in Karabakh, Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary-General of the OIC for Economic Affairs, told Report.

"As Azerbaijan continues to restore its liberated territories-such as the city of Shusha and other regions-we hope that most Muslim countries will invest in these areas. Azerbaijan is a key member of the OIC, playing a leading role across various sectors, actively participating in all major events of the organization, and even hosting several of them. We are grateful to the Azerbaijani government for this cooperation and believe that these ties will grow even stronger in the future," he said.

The official added that the OIC seeks to benefit from Azerbaijan"s extensive experience in oil and gas, agriculture, and food security. Sengendo emphasized that Azerbaijan has a wide range of exportable products, and trade relations are expected to expand further through cooperation mechanisms.

"Azerbaijan is in a strategic location and serves as a vital transport hub, facilitating connections with Central Asia. Many Azerbaijani products, including food items, are already being exported to Central Asian countries. It is expected that Azerbaijan will also increase its economic engagement with Africa and the Arab world," the OIC official noted.

He also mentioned that several major events are scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in the coming months: "The most important is the OIC Summit planned for 2026 in Baku. Additionally, the annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank will be held in Baku next year."

The guest also commented on the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum held in Baku, describing it as a promising initiative for the development of the halal industry in the region: "It is expected that Baku will become a regional center for halal industry development, producing halal and related goods to serve the Muslim ummah."

In January-August 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and OIC member states reached approximately $6 billion. Around 11,000 companies from OIC countries are currently operating in Azerbaijan.

Following the restoration of its independence, Azerbaijan was the first among former Soviet republics to apply for OIC membership and was admitted as a full member at the organization"s 5th Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Dakar on December 8, 1991.