¼ of Azerbaijani foreign trade turnover accounts for two countries

Baku. 8 October.REPORT.AZ/More than half(51,13%) of foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan on January-August of the current year accounts for six countries, as well as 24,31% only fortwo countries – Italy and Germany.

Report was told in the State Customs Committee, 13,86% or1 951,8 million USD of trade turnover was carried out with Italy and 10,45% or 1 471 million USD with Germany. In the ranking of importing countries Russia (8,66%),Turkey(6,78),USA (6,43%) and France(4,95%) are leading.

As well as Italy took the first place among countries with 1 641,4 million USD, or 20,06% specific weight for export. Russia leads in the main countries list for import (16,58% or USD 978,2 million).

In the report period foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan decreased 32,83% in annual comparison and was USD 14,082 billion as well as import increased 5,09% and was USD5,899 billion, export decreased 46,69% and became USD 8,184 billion.