New inventor joins production of self-driving car

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ A new inventor Elon Musk joined the competition of self-driving cars that are going to be real in the near future. Report informs referring to Turkish media. Musk noted that they will be a leader in this field. In response to those who are preoccupied with artificial intelligence, he said: "It would be like an elevator. They used to have elevator operators, and then we developed some simple circuitry to have elevators just automatically come to the floor."

A competitive environment began seriously to appear among "Autonomous" cars.

Tesla is among many firms that have added self-driving features to its cars and joins the likes of BMW, Volvo and Google, which are developing cars that could drive themselves completely. The case of producing a self-driving car by the "Apple" company put it in direct competition with the car producers.No matter how big the competition is, E. Musk claims that Tesla will be a leader in this field.



