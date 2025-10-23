Nearly 65 Estonian companies operate in Azerbaijan

Nearly 65 Estonian companies are registered in Azerbaijan across sectors such as industry, transport, construction, trade, and services, as announced during a meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

The Azerbaijani official emphasized the role of reciprocal official visits, meetings, and events involving business circles in strengthening the partnership. He noted that Azerbaijan's economic and trade cooperation with Estonia is expanding. In January–September of this year, bilateral trade turnover between the two countries more than doubled. Investment cooperation is also a key area in economic relations with Estonia.

During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities to enhance joint activities in energy-including renewables-transport, ICT, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors. They also evaluated prospects for developing business, trade, and investment ties, involving Estonian companies in projects across Azerbaijan's liberated territories, and exchanging experience and expertise in applying digital solutions in the private sector.