More 193 public properties put up for auction in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ On June 20, the State Committee on Property Issues (SCPI) will hold another auction on privatization of public property.

Report informs citing the Committee, 193 public properties, including 25 joint-stock companies, 90 small state enterprises and facilities, 70 unused non-residential areas, 8 vehicles put up for auction.

More information on the properties is available at:

http://www.privatization.az/index.php/az/component/content/article?layout=edit&id=1855

Notably, most of the auctioned small state enterprises and facilities to be privatized with their plots of lands. Evaluation of both plot of land and building was separately carried out. The properties, auctioned with plot of land are located in Baku, Zagatala, Sheki, Yevlakh, Shamkir, Balakan and other areas.

Price of the 8 vehicles varies around 461 - 4 050 AZN. Their brands are different.