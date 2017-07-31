More 159 state-owned properties will be put up for auction in Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ State Committee on Property Issues (SCPI) will hold another auction on privatization of state property on August 29.

Report informs citing the SCPI, 159 state-owned property put up for the auction.

25 of them are joint stock companies, 64 small state-owned enterprises and facilities, 64 unused non-residential areas and 6 transport vehicles.

For further information on the auctioned property, please visit following link:

http://privatization.az/index.php/az/component/content/article?layout=edit&id=2278