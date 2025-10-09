Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Business
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 13:53
    Moldovan ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan yet to be fully realized

    The potential for bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova has yet to be fully realized, Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco told journalists on the sidelines of a conference held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025), Report informs.

    "I would also like to note the impressive projects Azerbaijan is implementing in the Karabakh region. We are seeing life reviving in these cities and people returning," the diplomat said.

    Esaulenco noted that the countries have a very busy bilateral agenda, which includes exchanging experiences and improving trade.

    "We are working in this area at the level of the ministries of economy. We have very good and promising cooperation within our small and medium business development agencies. I believe the potential for bilateral cooperation has yet to be fully realized," Esaulenco added.

    Посол Молдовы: Потенциал сотрудничества с Азербайджаном еще предстоит реализовать в полном объеме

