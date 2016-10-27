Ministry of Economy announced a tender

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Economy has announced a tender related to “Project for aligning national food security regulations with international and European Union legislation” within the “Program for support of agriculture and development of rural regions”.

Report informs, candidates have to pay AZN 1000 participation fee and provide necessary documents before November 16, bids and bank guaranties before November 25 to the ministry office at Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street 84, Government House.

Bids will be examined on November 28 at 15:00. Quality, technical features of equipment and software, security, user-friendliness, service convenience, experience in similar projects including application in other organizations, technical capacity and staff sills are main criteria for assessment of bids.