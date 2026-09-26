Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
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    Minister: Azerbaijan prioritizes attracting long-term capital

    Business
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 14:04
    Minister: Azerbaijan prioritizes attracting long-term capital

    In cooperation with international partners, Azerbaijan is prioritizing the attraction of long-term capital, advanced technologies, management expertise and access to global markets, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote this on social media platform X.

    The minister noted that together with colleagues, he participated in a special session titled "Azerbaijan Infrastructure Investment Dialogue: Artificial Intelligence and Digital Infrastructure," organized by SOFAZ and BlackRock within the framework of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

    He added that discussions highlighted the investment potential of artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, energy, and transport and logistics corridors. Azerbaijan's economic diversification is already delivering tangible results, while the next stage requires a stronger focus on increasing productivity, technological capacity, and export potential across the non-oil economy, the minister said.

    "Artificial intelligence and digitalization can serve as cross-cutting drivers of investment and productivity across multiple sectors. In this context, expanding energy capacity, data centers and high-performance computing infrastructure, alongside the application of advanced technologies in industry, logistics, agriculture, and other sectors, offers significant potential. In cooperation with international partners, we attach particular importance to attracting long-term capital, advanced technologies and management expertise, while expanding access to global markets.

    Mikayil Jabbarov Artificial intelligence Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026)
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