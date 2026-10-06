Rui Jorge: Azerbaijan U20 national team - at beginning of its journey
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- 06 October, 2026
- 20:02
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The Azerbaijan U20 national team is at the beginning of its journey.
According to a Report correspondent in Qabala, U20 head coach Rui Jorge made the statement at a press conference following a friendly match against the Japan U20 team.
The coach noted that they had faced a strong opponent and added that, overall, he was pleased with the players' performance against Japan: "We didn't score a goal in today's match. However, we didn't concede any either. That was one of the things that pleased me. We will strive to perform even better in the near future."
The Azerbaijan U20 national football team defeated Japan in a friendly match in Qabala, winning the game via a penalty shootout (5–4).
Ruy Jorje: "Azərbaycanın U-20 millisi olaraq yolun başlanğıcındayıq"
Руй Жорже: Сборная Азербайджана U-20 находится в начале своего пути
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